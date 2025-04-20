Knicks’ 21-0 Game 1 run escalated right after Brunson did this one little thing

It looked like New York Knicks' fans' worst fear was beginning to come to life in the third quarter when the Pistons started to pull away in Game 1. Detroit starting the series with a 1-0 lead after a road win wouldn't have been ideal, considering it would've flipped homecourt advantage. What would've been even worse, though, was losing Jalen Brunson.

The star point guard missed over a month with an ankle sprain, returning at the end of the regular season. He told ESPN's Lisa Salters that he initially thought he broke it, which would've meant him missing the rest of the season. Luckily, it wasn't as serious as Brunson thought, but that doesn't mean it isn't still bothering him.

He was limping in the third quarter, adding to New York's concerns. He misstepped and went down on the court in pain, which Richard Jefferson attributed to Brunson not having regained enough strength in his injured ankle. Fears heightened when Brunson went back to the locker room, missing the start of the fourth quarter, but little did fans know that the tide was about to turn.

The Pistons opened the final quarter with a 91-83 lead. The Knicks scored five straight points, cutting Detroit's lead to three. New York then went scoreless for over a minute, while Detroit scored five straight. Cam Payne knocked down a shot to cut Detroit's lead to six, but Dennis Schroder put the Pistons back up by eight with over nine minutes to play.

New York proceeded to go on a casual 21-0 run that started with another Payne shot. Brunson entered the game right after, but not for Payne, who Thibodeau left out there.

Jalen Brunson sneaker change helps power Knicks to 21-0 run

The star guard changed his sneakers when he was back in the locker room, which helped change everything for the Knicks. He knocked down a floater a little over 30 seconds after subbing back in to kick off his 13-point quarter (he finished with 34).

Payne was the star of the show, knocking down big-time shots, but the Knicks needed Brunson to help propel them to the 123-112 win. Things went from looking bleak for New York because of Brunson's ankle to him looking like a different player after switching shoes.

In true Brunson fashion, he didn't take any credit postgame for his team's run. He credited the defense instead for converting on the Pistons' turnovers. Brunson also shouted out Payne for his energy off the bench.

New York needed a big fourth quarter to claw back, and that's what happened. It was a reminder that Brunson is the best player on the floor, even on an off-night by his standards, and that playoff experience matters. Oh, and you can't forget about the sneaker switch. Good call, Jalen!