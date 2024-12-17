Thibodeau doesn't specify when Knicks will get needed bench reinforcement

On Monday, the New York Knicks received good injury-related news when Landry Shamet made his Westchester debut. The 27-year-old guard signed a non-guaranteed deal with New York over the summer but was waived after he dislocated his shoulder in a preseason game.

Westchester selected Shamet in the G League draft so he could rehab with the organization. The belief was that the guard would avoid surgery, and he did. Shoulder injuries are challenging to return from. Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder last January and was out for the rest of the season. Luckily, the outcome was different for Shamet.

He finished with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 2-of-8 from three. Shamet scored a flurry of points soon after he entered the game off the bench.

It was nice seeing him on the court again a couple of months after suffering a serious injury. Tom Thibodeau agreed but added that "a number of things" must happen before Shamet can make his official Knicks debut.

"It's good to see him out there healthy again. There's a number of things that have to happen before he can play with us."



Several things must happen before Shamet makes official Knicks debut

Thibodeau didn't specify what Shamet needs to do before he can return to the Knicks. If you expected New York to re-sign the guard before Thursday's game in Minnesota, think again.

Seeing how Shamet's shoulder responded to his first on-court action in a few months was an essential first step for his return to the Knicks. The last thing fans want is for the guard to re-aggravate the injury, which could lead to season-ending surgery.

Westchester prioritized selecting Shamet in the draft so the organization could monitor his recovery, and it's helpful that he gets to play for the Knicks' G League affiliate as he works to get back up to NBA playing speed.

Westchester's win on Monday secured its spot in the 2024 G League Showcase, which will begin on Thursday in Orlando. It's similar to the NBA's version of the NBA Cup, but it lasts for only a few days. The Knicks won the tournament last season, so they could repeat and win the $100,000 grand prize.

The showcase will be a good next test for Shamet, who will hopefully check off the boxes he needs to rejoin New York. The Knicks could certainly use his scoring off the bench.