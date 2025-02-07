There's one obvious signing the Knicks could try to make in buyout market

There is one player the New York Knicks can never ignore. His three seasons in NYC from 2019 to 2022 weren't enough. He signed with the Knicks last season after Mitchell Robinson's injury and could return this season as a buyout market candidate.

If you guessed Taj Gibson, you're right. The 39-year-old signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Hornets during the offseason. He's played 20 games in Charlotte (11 starts), averaging 2.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Gibson could be bought out by the Hornets and become a free agent, paving the way for him to sign with a team like the Knicks. However, New York is in a tricky situation, as it can't sign a buyout player until March 1 (or they'll go into the dreaded second tax apron). The player also can't have made more than $12.8 million before being bought out. Top players on the buyout market will be off the table in the next couple of weeks.

The Knicks could use another wing to come off the bench, but if a suitable option isn't available when the time comes, the front office could turn to Gibson (again).

Taj Gibson is expected to be bought out by the Hornets

Even if you love Taj (and all Knicks fans do), you're probably rolling your eyes. That's understandable. Gibson isn't going to return to New York and make much of a difference, especially with Mitchell Robinson slated to return. However, what he could do is be a respected veteran in the locker room and be a mentor, specifically to Ariel Hukporti.

During the games where the Knicks are up big in the fourth quarter, fans will chant Taj's name to enter the game if he's on the bench. Tom Thibodeau, who loves Gibson more than anyone else in New York, will give fans what they want. Taj might be old, but he can still check into a game and make his presence known.

The Knicks opted not to make a significant deadline trade. Instead, they sent Jericho Sims to the Bucks for Delon Wright, the kind of player Thibodeau likes but might not receive much playing time (if any). New York already had its biggest upgrade on the roster — Robinson.

They likely won't sign someone off the buyout market who will elevate the roster, especially because they must wait several weeks. If Gibson is bought out and he's still available, don't be surprised if he ends up back in New York.