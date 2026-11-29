The New York Knicks have turned things around in a huge way this season, blossoming after a slow start to the campaign. Karl-Anthony Towns has been integral to the team’s success. He’s having an incredible season across the board, lifting the Knicks up even when other guys on the team have off nights. But his rebounding matters more than anything else.

Early in his career, Towns was one of the best rebounders in the NBA. A true monster on the glass. As the years went on, the scoring ticked up, and the rebounding (though always elite) wasn’t his defining trait. During his final few years in Minnesota, Towns’ rebounding didn’t have to be as incredible because Rudy Gobert was there.

Since getting to New York, Towns’ rebounding has gotten back to where it once was, and this season, in particular, it’s a greater strength than it has ever been.

The Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to rebound

His scoring is obviously a huge factor, though he’s not actually putting up quite as many points this year as he has in years past. His points are up from last year, but he’s only averaging 21.1 points per contest (exactly his career average).

In addition to the shooting and post moves, Towns’ playmaking has been crucial this season, just as it was during the Knicks’ title run last postseason. Towns is averaging 4.2 assists per game so far this year, which is the most he’s averaged since the 2022-23 campaign (2022-23) when he was with the Timberwolves.

But the rebounding. Towns’ rebounding has stood out more than anything else. He’s pulling down 13.4 rebounds per game, which is the highest mark of his career. It also leads the league.

In games in which Towns snags at least 13 rebounds, the Knicks are 8-2. When he doesn’t reach that mark, the Knicks are 3-5. Obviously, neither grouping is a huge sample size, but it’s pretty clear the Knicks are better when Towns is elite on the glass.

It’s the same for defensive rebounds. In games when Towns grabs at least 10 defensive rebounds, the Knicks are 8-3. When he fails to pull down 10 defensive boards, the Knicks are just 3-4.

The Knicks need everything Towns can give them. If they want to repeat as champions this year, then Towns needs to be the best version of himself on both ends of the court.

And if Towns is pulling down rebounds, that seems to be the best version of himself this season.