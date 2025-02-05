The Untouchables: Which Knicks players should be off-limits in trade talks?

The NBA trade deadline is (almost) upon us. The fireworks started over the weekend with one of the biggest trades in NBA history between the Lakers, Mavericks, and the Jazz. They continued Sunday with the three-team deal between the Kings, Spurs, and Bulls.

There are still well over 24 hours until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Teams like the New York Knicks could join the fun, although a potential trade wouldn't come close to what's already happened. The biggest deal the Knicks could make would likely involve Mitchell Robinson.

Some players on New York's roster are off-limits, which might not seem believable after Dallas traded Luka Doncic, who everyone thought was untouchable. If you believe Leon Rose would trade Jalen Brunson for Anthony Davis, think again.

Let's review the roster and analyze who won't be traded, who could be traded, and who should be traded.

Knicks who should be off-limits before trade deadline

Jalen Brunson

Brunson is the most untouchable player on the roster. He's not only the Captain, but he also did the Knicks a massive favor over the summer by taking a pay cut and signing an extension.

Josh Hart

New York essentially stole Hart from Portland in 2023. He's the kind of player every GM wants on their team, as he does a little of everything.

Mikal Bridges

The Knicks sent the Nets a slew of first-round picks for Bridges over the summer. It took him a few weeks to find his stride in New York, but he's looked more like the player the front office cashed in the organization's assets for. The Knicks shouldn't be anywhere close to giving up on him.

OG Anunoby

New York traded for Anunoby at the end of 2023 and re-signed him to a four-year deal last summer. The Knicks are better when he's on the floor. Speaking of, he's currently dealing with a foot sprain but will hopefully return soon.

Karl-Anthony Towns

Many fans weren't convinced that KAT would fit in New York, but he's exceeded every expectation. He's in the midst of the best season of his career and is second to Brunson regarding the hierarchy.

Knicks who could be traded before deadline

Jericho Sims

Sims will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer and hasn't shown the growth the Knicks need to see. It wouldn't be a surprise if he's traded before the deadline.

Precious Achiuwa

Achiuwa went from being an afterthought in the Anunoby trade to playing a key role in New York. The Knicks re-signed him to a one-year, six-million deal over the summer. His salary could be used to acquire an upgrade (more on that later).

Mitchell Robinson

Robinson hasn't played in an NBA game since the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs. He had surgery last May and was finally cleared for practice earlier this week. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that league sources believe the Knicks are "open" to trading the center before the deadline. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that the Lakers are interested in the big man after trading AD to Dallas.

Cameron Payne

Payne is a spark off New York's bench, but that doesn't mean he should be off-limits in a trade. It would be tough to see him leave, though, as he's outplayed his minimum contract.

Deuce McBride

McBride is a player opposing teams should target in a trade. The guard spent his first couple of years in New York out of the rotation, but that changed after the Anunoby trade. His scoring and intensity off the bench are invaluable.

Tyler Kolek

Kolek is New York's most beloved rookie. He doesn't play like one, but then again, he is 23. He shies away from the comparisons but reminds fans of a certain player named Jalen Brunson. Kolek signed a four-year, nine-million contract over the summer. It's hard to envision the Knicks parting ways with him.

Pacome Dadiet

Dadiet was the Knicks' top pick in the draft. He's played in the least amount of games (13) between Ariel Hukporti and Kolek. Fans haven't seen much from Dadiet (or the other rookies), but that's not unusual for a team coached by Tom Thibodeau.

Knicks who could be traded before deadline but shouldn't be

Deuce McBride

Deuce is on one of the best contracts in the league. He shouldn't be completely off-limits, but it should take a lot to trade him. The Knicks are no longer in the position to add a star, which is the only scenario in which Deuce should leave New York.

Precious Achiuwa

Achiuwa is on a tradable, expiring salary, but he's played his role well in New York. Unless the Knicks secure a player who is a clear upgrade over him, he should stay.

Knicks who are ineligible to be traded before the deadline

Ariel Hukporti

Landry Shamet

Technically, the only two "safe" players on the roster are Hukporti and Shamet because they're ineligible to be traded before the deadline.

Watching how the next couple of days shake out will be interesting around the league and in New York. Soon enough, a new player or two could be on the roster, and one of the above names could be on a new team.