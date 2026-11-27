The New York Knicks didn’t make many outside additions this summer, but they did make some very important moves. They brought back some key pieces from their 2026 NBA Championship team, including Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado, and Mohamed Diawara. Those guys (Shamet and Alvarado, in particular) have made life much easier for Jalen Brunson this season.

Last year, and in many past years, Brunson’s scoring has been the primary driving force of the Knicks. So much so that if Brunson didn’t have it going on a given night, they may struggle to win. Obviously, guys like Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart stepped up, but the guard position was left a little weak. That’s no longer the case.

Having Shamet and Alvarado in town and playing regular minutes takes a ton of pressure off Brunson, not only in the scoring column, but at the guard position, too. He doesn’t have to shoulder as much of a consistent burden.

Just look at the Knicks’ win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. It was a perfect example of how New York’s bench guys are helping take the load off the team’s stars.

Brunson didn’t have it going. He shot just 6-of-22 from the field, finishing the night with 19 points. Not a terrible scoring night, but certainly an inefficient one.

Towns struggled, too. He shot just 4-of-8 from the field, putting up 12 points. So, it was left up to the others to carry the Knicks in the scoring column, and Alvarado stepped up to the plate.

Playing 19:28 off the bench, Alvarado ended the game with a team-high 21 points to go along with two assists, one steal, and one block. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and 5-of-7 from deep range.

Now, obviously, Alvarado isn’t going to shoot that well from the field every night. But having a guy capable of leading the charge at the guard spot is huge for the Knicks.

And Shamet has breathed life into this team all season, too. He’s been a major scorer for them, averaging a career-high 11.3 points per game. He already has three 20-point games this season.

Both he and Alvarado are both shooting lights-out from deep range. Both of them are living up to the contracts they signed this summer and then some. It’s been exactly what Brunson and the Knicks need.

Having two reliable guards behind Brunson has been huge, not only in the scoring department, but when it comes to general guard depth, too. Brunson can have a bad game, and it’s okay. Shamet and Alvarado have his back.