A rival superstar could be headed to New York this summer (but not to the Knicks)

Saying the New York Knicks were wrapped up in star trade rumors for years is no exaggeration. The front office surprised everyone by trading for Mikal Bridges before last year's draft, cashing in five first-round picks for a non-star. New York ended the offseason by trading for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in another unexpected move.

The Knicks don't have the assets or finances to acquire a star. They didn't have the flexibility to do much of anything at the deadline, which is why their lone move was sending Jericho Sims to the Bucks for Delon Wright.

For the first offseason in a few years, there won't be talk about which star the Knicks could trade for. Instead, all eyes will be on their crosstown rival. The Nets have a better record than many thought they would (25-51), but they still have a 37.2% chance of getting a top-four pick in the lottery. They have a nine percent chance of getting the No. 1 overall pick, otherwise known as Cooper Flagg.

The Duke phenom might not be the only star that lands in New York this summer. Brooklyn has its eye on an even bigger prize -- two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Brian Lewis of the New York Post wrote on Monday (subscription required) that the superstar "has been and remains Plan A for the Nets."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Nets' top offseason priority

Brooklyn has the assets to trade for the 30-year-old, who still has two full seasons on his current contract (not including his $62.8 million player option in 2027-28).

Once upon a time, it didn't seem like Giannis would ever leave Milwaukee, especially after he led the Bucks to a title in 2021. They've made it past the first round only once since then.

Milwaukee lost four straight games, including a loss to the Knicks last Friday, before picking up back-to-back wins over the lowly Suns and Sixers. The Bucks are without Damian Lillard indefinitely, as he's dealing with a blood clot in his calf. They're not in the position they want to be in with the postseason around the corner.

It wouldn't be that surprising if Giannis requested a trade this summer, especially if Milwaukee is another first-round exit. The superstar made it clear that he prioritizes winning over staying in Wisconsin for the entirety of his career.

The Nets could make the Bucks an offer they might not be able to refuse. Giannis could end up in New York after all, just not in Manhattan.