RJ Barrett's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors Dec. 23

The New York Knicks are back at MSG after a three-game road trip, which included wins over the Magic, Timberwolves, and Pelicans. On Monday, they will host Toronto in their final game before its Christmas Day showdown against San Antonio.

The Knicks and Raptors met once this season on Dec. 9, and New York won 113-108. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Knicks with 24 points, including a dagger three-pointer. RJ Barrett scored a game-high 30 points. The former Knicks forward is averaging a career-high 23.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.

Barrett has been a high point for a rebuilding Raptors squad. Toronto has the second-worst record in the conference at 7-22. The Raptors are on a seven-game losing streak, with their last win coming on Dec. 3 against the Pacers.

RJ Barrett's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks

RJ Barrett (illness) is listed as questionable. Barrett was a late scratch for the game due to the illness. He also missed last Thursday's game against the Nets.

Landry Shamet's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors

Landry Shamet (shoulder) is available. He made his Westchester debut last week and re-signed with the Knicks on Sunday.

Knicks injury report

Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.

Raptors injury report

RJ Barrett (illness) is questionable. Jakob Poeltl (groin), Immanuel Quickley (elbow), and Bruce Brown (knee) are out.

Projected starting lineups tonight

New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns

Toronto: Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett (if he plays), Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk

How to watch Raptors at Knicks Dec. 23

Toronto at New York won't be nationally televised but will be available on MSG Networks, NBA League Pass, and the Gotham Sports App.

Knicks' next five regular-season games

Wednesday, Dec. 25: Spurs at Knicks (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)

Friday, Dec. 27: Knicks at Magic (7 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 28: Knicks at Wizards (7 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 30: Knicks at Wizards (7 p.m. ET on NBA TV)

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Jazz at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)