RJ Barrett reveals what surprised him most about Knicks-Raptors trade

The New York Knicks ended 2023 by trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for a package centered around OG Anunoby. Fans didn't see the move coming, and it was tough to see two homegrown talents head to a division rival.

So far, the move has worked out well for both teams. Anunoby fits perfectly in New York's starting lineup, and the team re-signed Precious Achiuwa over the summer. Barrett and Quickley have more prominent roles in Toronto. The latter signed a five-year, $175 million deal with the Raptors over the summer, money he would never get in New York.

The Knicks and Raptors will play for the first time this season on Monday in Toronto. Quickley will be sidelined with an elbow injury, but Barrett is healthy and in the midst of the best season of his career. He's averaging 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.4% from three.

Barrett spoke with SportsNet's Michael Grange with the one-year anniversary of the trade approaching. He said it was "a blessing" to be traded to his hometown, but the deal's timing surprised him.

“That’s what surprised me the most,” he says almost a year later. “I’m the first trade of the year. Like, why are we getting traded right now?”

It was the kind of trade that typically happens shortly before the deadline, not over a month earlier. Both teams didn't want to wait another minute. New York wanted an upgrade in Anunoby, and Toronto wanted two young stars to ignite its rebuild.

Barrett no longer questions the trade's timing a year later. The move allowed him to spend time with his younger brother, Nathan, who unexpectedly passed away in March due to an autoimmune disorder. He leaned on his surrounding family for support. Barrett didn't have to go home — he was already home.

It still might be bittersweet for some Knicks fans to watch Barrett suit up for the Raptors, especially against New York. It's hard to believe it's been nearly a year since he played for the Knicks. A lot has happened in the past 12 months.

Most New York fans still root for Barrett, but from afar (and not when he's playing against the Knicks). Watching him excel for his hometown team is special. The saying goes, "Once A Knick, Always a Knick," and that couldn't be more true for Barrett.