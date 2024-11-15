Recent Knicks comments make it impossible not to think about what could've been
New York Knicks fans didn't see the Karl-Anthony Towns trade coming, and they certainly didn't think that Donte DiVincenzo would go to Minnesota. The guard signed a four-year deal in 2023 free agency and had the best season of his career in a Knicks uniform in 2023-24.
New York's front office didn't want to send DiVincenzo to Minnesota, but it had to happen to get KAT. The Timberwolves wanted DiVincenzo in 2023, but he signed with the Knicks instead. New York had something that Minnesota wanted, and vice versa.
Knicks fans never saw DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges suit up together. The Villanova Knicks are still a thing, but it's not the same with DiVincenzo in Minnesota. Things aren't the same for DiVo in Minnesota, either. He's struggled so far, averaging 9.4 points per game on 34.2% shooting from the field and 30.6% from three.
If only there were a way to get him back in New York. He was a perfect fit in Tom Thibodeau's system and loved playing for the head coach. DiVincenzo even took up for Thibs after last year's anonymous player poll from The Athletic, in which Thibodeau was voted the coach players least want to play for.
Donte DiVincenzo had "so much fun" playing for Thibodeau with Knicks
DiVincenzo was recently a guest on 'The Young Man and the Three' podcast with host Duncan Robinson. The guard discussed various topics, including the Knicks-Timberwolves trade.
Robinson asked DiVincenzo what his mentality was going into a game where he knew he'd be playing 46 minutes (referencing how starters play heavy minutes under Thibodeau). DiVincenzo laughed and said, "Everybody says this. It was so much fun. Like when you hoop, you just want to hoop. You want to be out there."
DiVincenzo said he trusted Thibodeau and that the results spoke for themselves because the Knicks were winning. What's most interesting is that the guard said he felt "really good" when the season ended. The media made it seem like Thibs ran his players into the ground last season, and that's a narrative that will always follow the head coach. However, DiVincenzo didn't feel that way at all.
Towns has played like the star he is in New York, so it'd be a stretch to say that the Knicks-Timberwolves trade never should've happened. If only there had been a way to get KAT without losing DiVincenzo. He gave it 110 percent and never backed down. Having his shooting and defense off the bench this season would help alleviate some of the team's problems.
Maybe the Knicks will reunite with DiVincenzo one day, but that might be wishful thinking.