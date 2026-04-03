Recent history suggests Knicks' pre-playoff slump is actually no big deal

The 2025-26 New York Knicks are dealing with high expectations, a transition to a new head coach, and plenty of struggles as a result of both with the NBA Playoffs rapidly approaching. Just about two weeks remain until the first round of the postseason officially begins, and the Knicks just broke a three-game losing streak by barely defeating the now 25-51 Memphis Grizzlies.

Doesn't this feel kind of familiar, though? If the Knick fan reading this feels like something just like this happened last year, it's because it did. At the end of last year's regular season, the Knicks lost in overtime to the Boston Celtics by two points on April 8. Two days later, they fell by nine to the Detroit Pistons. And on the second leg of a back-to-back, they suffered a six-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 11.

The Knicks went on to play two of those three teams in the NBA Playoffs, and came out of both series victorious. While they won't be going up against the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder on their side of the playoff bracket, the Charlotte Hornets could certainly wind up being their first-round opponent. But either way, history says not to panic about three-straight losses that occurred worryingly close to the postseason.

Whether you like it or not, the Knicks have done this before

It might not be the most inspiring characteristic for a team that's supposed to be one of the NBA's top-tier contenders, but New York certainly has a history that supports their chances to make a deep playoff run, despite losing three consecutive games in demoralizing fashion.

This season, the Knicks have shifted organizationally towards a philosophy that involves using the regular season as a testing ground. But instead of fully experimenting with their depth and lineup versatility, they've spent much of the season thus far debating their level of focus as a group.

While their players and coaches remain confident that they can work these struggles out, they have yet to deliver an extended stretch of high-level play against high-level opponents. Last season, they went 0-10 against the Cavaliers, Thunder, and Celtics over the course of the year. They still went on to defeat Boston in the second round.

Hope certainly isn't a viable strategy for a team looking to win an NBA Championship. But the Knicks' best has consistently shown in the playoffs, not in the regular season. There's even a weird trend to prove it.