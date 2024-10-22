Projected starting lineup, rotation, and how to watch Knicks season opener in Boston
The New York Knicks are in Boston to take on the reigning NBA champions in the first regular season game of the 2024-25 season. It's finally happening.
New York made a trade at the beginning of the summer for Mikal Bridges that solidified the team's status as a contender. The Knicks ended the offseason by trading for Karl-Anthony Towns. Boston is the favorite to win the East again, but teams like the Knicks should be on the Celtics' heels.
The NBA didn't make fans wait for the first New York-Boston matchup of the season. The Celtics will unveil their championship banner and receive their 2024 championship rings. The Knicks hope they'll spoil the celebration by leaving TD Garden with a win.
Knicks projected starting lineup vs. Celtics
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Knicks projected rotation vs. Celtics
New York's rotation took a hit with the Landry Shamet and Precious Achiuwa injury news. Shamet was on a non-guaranteed deal and was expected to be converted to a standard contract. He dislocated his shoulder in last Tuesday's preseason game against the Hornets. The Knicks waived him but could re-sign during the season if he can return.
Achiuwa strained his hamstring in the preseason and will be re-evaluated in two to four weeks. The Knicks' depth will be thin to start the season, meaning rookies like Pacome Dadiet could (and probably will) see playing time.
PG: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride
SG: Mikal Bridges, Cam Payne
SF: Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet
PF: OG Anunoby
C: Karl-Anthony Towns, Jericho Sims
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (foot), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Celtics projected starting lineup vs. Knicks
Jrue Holiday
Derrick White
Jaylen Brown
Jayson Tatum
Al Horford
Celtics injury report
Kristaps Porzingis (foot) is out. He'll be out for the first couple months of the season.
How to watch Knicks-Celtics NBA Opening Night
Knicks at Celtics will be televised on TNT, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don't have cable, Max offers a B/R Sports Add-On that's $9.99/month. Sling and YouTube TV also offer TNT.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Heat (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 1 at Pistons (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 4 at Rockets (8:45 p.m. ET)