Projected starting lineup and how to watch Knicks vs Wizards preseason game
The New York Knicks are 1-0. Well, not really. Preseason records don't matter, but watching the Knicks get their first unofficial win of the 2024-25 season was fun. Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns made their unofficial debuts. The Knicks have a starting center who is a threat from three.
New York's next preseason matchup will be against another team predicted to finish near the bottom of the East. Washington will surely participate in the race for projected 2025 No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.
The Wizards drafted forward Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft. He finished with 15 points in 22 minutes in Washington's 125-98 loss to Toronto on Sunday. The Wizards' projected starting five played, including Jonas Valanciunas, who signed a three-year deal with Washington this summer as part of a sign-and-trade.
The matchup will be the first of two preseason games the Knicks will play against the Wizards. New York's final tune-up before NBA Opening Night in Boston will be at Capital One Arena.
Knicks projected starting lineup against Wizards
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
OG Anunoby
Josh Hart
Karl-Anthony Towns
Knicks preseason inactives vs Wizards
Mitchell Robinson (foot) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Wizards projected starting five vs Knicks
Jordan Poole
Bilal Coulibaly
Kyle Kuzma
Alex Sarr
Jonas Valanciunas
Wizards preseason inactives vs Knicks
Malcolm Brogdon (right thumb surgery) and Saddiq Bey (ACL) recovery are out.
How to watch Knicks-Wizards preseason matchup
Fans can watch Knicks-Wizards on MSG Network, Monumental Sports Network (out of D.C.), or NBA League Pass. Blackout restrictions apply.
How to try NBA League Pass for free
NBA League Pass has a seven-day free trial for new users. You need an NBA ID, but it's free to create one.
Tickets for Knicks-Wizards preseason matchup
Tickets aren't cheap for Knicks games at MSG, but this is a preseason matchup. The cheapest ticket on StubHub is $35 for a seat behind the basket.
Remaining Knicks preseason games
Sunday, Oct. 13 vs. Minnesota
Tuesday, Oct. 15 vs. Charlotte
Friday, Oct. 18 at Washington