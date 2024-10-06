Grading Karl-Anthony Towns' performance in Knicks preseason debut
Two weeks ago, Karl-Anthony Towns was preparing to begin his 10th season with the Timberwolves. He thought he would help Minnesota make another deep postseason run after the team made it to the Western Conference Finals last season. Little did he and New York Knicks fans know.
KAT is a Knick. The fans still processing the trade should've taken a step toward acceptance since Towns made his preseason debut. Towns has only a few days of practice under his belt, so forming chemistry on the court in a game situation is important, even if it's just the preseason.
Tom Thibodeau started Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, and Towns. It was odd (in a good way) to see Bridges and Towns in Knicks jerseys. What was even more bizarre was watching KAT's first preseason points come off a deep three-pointer (credit to Brunson for the assist).
New York fans would have a visceral reaction if Mitchell Robinson pulled up from three. Look at how far we've come. The Knicks' starting center is a true threat from the three-point line. You're not alone if you're still trying to process that.
Grading Karl-Anthony Towns' Knicks preseason debut
The fans questioning the trade began to realize why Leon Rose sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota. Towns is a perfect fit offensively. He opens the floor and gives the Knicks a well-spaced offense. He and Brunson are still working on their pick-and-roll chemistry, but that will soon be another of the offense's strengths.
If KAT's ability to hit threes isn't enough, he's also a good passer, which was on display against the Hornets. A couple of first-half lobs to Brunson and Anunoby stood out. They didn't look ready for them, but it shouldn't take long for everyone to get up to speed with one another.
Towns' defense was solid. He played in drop and did well. There haven't been questions about how he'll fit in offensively with the Knicks, but defensively. So far, so good. It helps that KAT plays alongside the best defensive wing duo in the league.
It's important not to overreact to preseason action, but it's safe to say that Towns' unofficial Knicks debut was a success. The more reps he gets in with his new teammates, the better. His first real test will come on Oct. 22 against the Celtics. T-minus 16 days.
Grade: B+