Projected starting lineup and how to watch Knicks vs Hornets preseason game
The New York Knicks started the 2024 preseason in Charlotte and will host the Hornets on Tuesday in their second-to-last preseason game. New York is 3-0 in the preseason and Charlotte is 2-1 with wins over Miami and Memphis.
The Knicks pulled out a two-point win over Charlotte last Sunday, 111-109. Miles McBride led New York with 22 points off the bench on 8-of-18 shooting. Jalen Brunson (12) and Karl-Anthony Towns (12) scored double-digits. The win was KAT's first game with the Knicks.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 18 points (6-of-14 shooting). He missed Charlotte's preseason win on Thursday for rest.
The Knicks and Hornets will meet for the first time in the regular season on Nov. 29 in the NBA Cup group stage. Charlotte will host the matchup. New York and Charlotte were in the same group last year.
Knicks projected starting lineup vs Hornets
New York's regular starting five is out. Tom Thibodeau supposedly doesn't know who will start.
Knicks preseason inactives vs Hornets
Mitchell Robinson (foot) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns are out.
Hornets projected starting lineup vs Knicks
LaMelo Ball
Brandon Miller
Josh Green
Miles Bridges
Nick Richards
Hornets preseason inactives vs Knicks
Mark Williams (foot) and Nick Smith Jr. (groin) are out.
How to watch Knicks-Hornets preseason matchup
New York's preseason game against Charlotte won't be broadcast nationally, but it will be available on League Pass, MSG Network, and the Gotham Sports App. New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial with fuboTV to watch the game on League Pass (blackout restrictions apply).
How can I watch the Knicks on the Gotham Sports App?
Current subscribers to YES or MSG+ can log in using their existing credentials. New users can subscribe to YES, MSG+, or both. Gotham Sports App is running a special where users can purchase an annual plan for $319.99 instead of $359.99. You can use the app to buy a single game on MSG.
Tickets for Knicks-Hornets preseason game
The cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is $67.83 (including fees). The seat is located in section 210, row 13.
Remaining Knicks preseason slate
Friday, Oct. 18 at Washington
Knicks' first regular season game
The Knicks will start the 2024-25 season in exactly one week (Oct. 22) in Boston against the Celtics.