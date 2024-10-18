Projected starting lineup and how to watch final Knicks preseason game
We somehow made it to the final New York Knicks preseason game. The offseason felt like it lasted an eternity. It started with a bang when the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges and ended with another when they traded for Karl-Anthony Towns.
New York has one tune-up before the real fun begins on Oct. 22. The Knicks beat the Wizards in their second preseason game, 117-94. Washington is one of the teams that will compete in the race for Cooper Flagg. There's no denying that the Wizards are tanking. They won only 15 games last season and could win less in 2024-25.
New York rested its starters in Tuesday's preseason win and could do the same tonight. Fans want to see more of the rookies while they can because they won't be in Tom Thibodeau's rotation when the regular season starts.
The Knicks still need to convert two more players to standard contracts, which could make Friday's game more interesting. Landry Shamet was a shoo-in to get a roster spot, but he got hurt against the Hornets. T.J. Warren, Chuma Okeke, or even Marcus Morris Sr. could get a standard contract.
Knicks projected starting lineup vs Wizards
Jalen Brunson
Mikal Bridges
Josh Hart
OG Anunoby
Karl-Anthony Towns
Knicks preseason inactives vs Wizards
Mitchell Robinson (foot), Landry Shamet (shoulder), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out. The Knicks rested Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, and Karl-Anthony Towns in Tuesday's preseason game. It's unknown if the starting five will rest again.
UPDATE: James L. Edwards III tweeted that it "sounds like" the starters will play.
Wizards projected starting lineup vs Knicks
Washington's starting lineup will be added here when it's announced.
Wizards preseason inactives vs Knicks
Malcolm Brogdon (thumb) and Saddiq Bey (knee) are out. If other inactives are announced, they will be added here.
How to watch Knicks preseason finale vs Wizards
The Knicks' preseason finale won't be broadcast nationally but will be available on League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Tickets for Knicks-Wizards preseason game
There are several $20 tickets available on Ticketmaster for Friday night's game at Capital One Arena.
Knicks' first five regular-season games
Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Celtics (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT)
Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Pacers (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Cavaliers (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Heat (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 1 at Pistons (7 p.m. ET)