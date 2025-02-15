Predicting who will win the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest (can Brunson do it?)

Let's be honest: NBA All-Star Weekend doesn't have the same appeal that it used to. One of the weekend's hottest events — the Slam Dunk Contest — doesn't attract top-name players anymore (no offense, Mac McClung). Luckily, New York Knicks fans have one big reason to tune in to tonight's events, or at least one of them.

Jalen Brunson will compete in the All-Star Three-Point Contest for the second consecutive season after finishing sixth last year. Losing didn't sit right with him, so he decided to return for more. Maybe he's gotten some tips from new teammate Karl-Anthony Towns, who won the contest in 2022.

It will be difficult for Brunson to come out on top, but he won't have to worry about competing against Steph Curry. The greatest shooter of all time won't participate in the event in front of the home crowd, but there will be one player looking for a three-peat.

Damian Lillard won the event in 2023 and 2024 and'll be back at Chase Center for more. Will he win it all again? Or will Brunson become the first Knicks player ever to win the shootout?

Who will win the 2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest?

Let's take a look at the players who will take the floor tonight:

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors)

Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers)

Lillard isn't the only former winner on the list; Buddy Hield won it at 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago when he was with the Kings. He's a favorite to win it again, which would make him the third Warriors player of all time to do so, joining Curry and Klay Thompson.

Brunson isn't considered a favorite, but he's competitive enough that it wouldn't be surprising if he wins it. You can never count him out. If he pretends at each rack that the Knicks are down by one with the game on the line, he won't miss a shot.

As thrilling as it'd be for the guard to etch his name in the Knicks history books (yet again), it feels like another player will do the same, but for the Clippers. Powell was a player who many believe was an All-Star snub. He'll still be in the Bay, but for the Three-Point Contest.

Powell is shooting 42.8% from three on 7.8 attempts per game, contributing to his career-high 24.8 points per contest. He can get hot fast. He has a little extra motivation to go out there and win it, too.

The Clippers guard is my pick, but remember, there's a difference between who you think will win and who you want to win.