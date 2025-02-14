2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest: How to watch, full list of players, and more

Even though it feels like the season began yesterday, we've made it to the All-Star break. Two New York Knicks players will represent the organization in San Francisco — Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. Both were named starters, marking the first time in 50 years that the Knicks have had two All-Star starters.

Brunson will also be in action at All-Star Saturday Night, participating in the All-Star Three-Point Contest for the second consecutive year. He hasn't forgotten about finishing sixth in the event last year.

Jalen Brunson talks about why he decided to participate in the three-point contest:



"I lost it last year. Limited gym time so I can get some shots up." pic.twitter.com/2MHolOv7x4 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 10, 2025

Brunson will have tough competition at Chase Center, including the player who could three-peat with another win.

Full list of 2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest participants

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons)

Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat)

Buddy Hield (Golden State Warriors)*

Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets)

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)**

Norman Powell (Los Angeles Clippers)

* = 2020 All-Star Three-Point Contest Champion

** = All-Star Three-Point Contest two-time defending champion

How to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest

The All-Star Three-Point Contest will be broadcast on TNT, which can be streamed on B/R Sports on Max for as low as $9.99/month. Fans can also stream it on the NBA App or NBA.com.

What time does the 2025 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest start?

The All-Star Three-Point Contest is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 15.

What is Jalen Brunson shooting from three this season?

Brunson is shooting 39.7% from three on an average of 5.8 attempts per game, slightly down from the 40.1% he averaged to finish last season.

Has a Knicks player ever won the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest?

No, so Brunson can make history by being the first New York player to win the event that began in 1986. Karl-Anthony Towns won in 2022, so the Knicks have someone on their roster who has won the event, but of course, he played for the Timberwolves at the time.

Last 10 winners of the NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest