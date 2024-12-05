Precious Achiuwa's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Hornets Dec. 5
Less than a week ago, the New York Knicks escaped Charlotte with a narrow 99-98 win over the Hornets in NBA Cup group play. Since then, New York stamped its ticket to the knockout round.
The Knicks will play three conference opponents that sit at the bottom of the standings before playing their next NBA Cup game on Wednesday. First up is the Hornets.
Charlotte is dealing with several injuries, including LaMelo Ball, but the star point guard's absence didn't keep the Hornets from taking Black Friday's game down to the wire. Brandon Miller scored a team-high 20 points on an inefficient 7-of-25 shooting from the field. That didn't matter, though.
OG Anunoby (8) and Mikal Bridges (8) combined for 16 points on 6-of-21 shooting in the win. If it weren't for Jalen Brunson's 31 points, the Knicks would've left Spectrum Center with a loss.
New York can redeem its poor performance against Charlotte by starting Thursday's game hot and not letting up. It would be fantastic if the team could pick up where it left off in Tuesday's dominant win against the Magic.
Precious Achiuwa's status for tonight's game vs. Hornets
Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the first time since getting injured. Tom Thibodeau said on Monday that Achiuwa could return within "a week or so."
LaMelo Ball's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
LaMelo Ball (calf) is out. He'll be re-evaluated on Dec. 11.
Knicks injury report
Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) and Cam Payne (elbow) are questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Hornets injury report
LaMelo Ball (calf), Miles Bridges (knee), Tre Mann (back), and Grant Williams (knee) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Charlotte: Vasilije Micic, Josh Green, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, Nick Richards
How to watch Hornets at Knicks Dec. 5
Charlotte at New York won't be nationally broadcast, but it will be available on NBA League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Saturday, Dec. 7: Pistons at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Monday, Dec 9: Knicks at Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Dec. 11: Hawks at Knicks (7 p.m. ET)*
Thursday, Dec. 19: Knicks at Timberwolves (9:30 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Dec. 21: Knicks at Pelicans (8 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup knockout round. The Knicks will advance to the semifinals in Vegas with a win.