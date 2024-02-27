Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Pelicans Feb. 27
The Knicks will host the Pelicans in the second half of a back-to-back.
The New York Knicks pulled out a narrow 113-111 win over the Pistons on Monday and will be right back at it on Tuesday. The Pelicans are in town but could be without two of their best players.
New York has played without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby for a month and without Mitchell Robinson for nearly three months. New Orleans is no stranger to injuries to star players, as Zion Williamson has missed a considerable amount of time since he was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019.
He's played in 47 games so far this season (compared to the 29 he played last season), but his status for Tuesday's contest is still uncertain. Like many other non-Knicks players around the league, Zion has said that MSG is his favorite place to play. No, that doesn't mean he wants to be traded to New York, but instead, the game against the Knicks isn't one he wants to miss if he can help it. He hasn't played in New York in nearly three years.
Zion Williamson's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Zion Williamson (left foot contusion) is listed as questionable. He played 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to Chicago.
UPDATE: Zion Williamson is available.
CJ McCollum's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
CJ McCollum (ankle) is listed as questionable. He missed the Pelicans' contest against the Bulls on Sunday.
UPDATE: CJ McCollum is out.
Knicks injury report
Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow), and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson (cervical spasms in neck) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles) are OUT.
Pelicans injury report
Zion Williamson (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) are questionable. Dyson Daniels (knee) is out.
UPDATE: Zion Williamson is available. CJ McCollum is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Precious Achiuwa, Isaiah Hartenstein
New Orleans: CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Zion Williamson, Jonas Valanciunas
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will play one more game at MSG before going on a quick one-game road trip.
Feb. 29 vs. Golden State
March 3 at Cleveland
March 5 vs. Atlanta
March 8 vs. Orlando
March 10 vs. Philadelphia