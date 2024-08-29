WNBA coach and Hall of Fame point guard praises Knicks' brand of basketball
For the past couple of seasons, the New York Knicks have re-electrified the city. Jalen Brunson is the point guard fans have dreamed of for so many years. The Knicks are title contenders for what feels like the first time in an eternity.
In 2023, the Knicks made it to the second round of the playoffs, which was a win in itself. A battered New York squad did the same a few months ago. If the Knicks don't make it past the second round in 2025, it'd be disappointing. Leon Rose has raised the bar.
Liberty legend Teresa Weatherspoon approves of the direction the Knicks are headed in. Weatherspoon (known as T-Spoon) played in the WNBA's inaugural season in 1997. She spent seven seasons with the Liberty before playing her final season in Los Angeles.
It doesn't matter that over two decades have passed since she played in New York. The Hall of Famer will always be attached to NYC. She's a first-year head coach for the Chicago Sky, but told Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson that she will always love New York with her "heart and soul." That's not all she said.
Sky's Teresa Weatherspoon calls Knicks "talented" and "fun to watch"
Weatherspoon praised the Knicks for their long-awaited return to the top of the Eastern Conference.
“And seeing our Knicks playing the way that they are, doing the things that they’re doing; having that gym rockin’ like the way it should be and the city loves it. It’s huge.”
Notice that she said "our Knicks." Sorry, Bulls fans. You can take the girl out of New York, but you can't take the New York out of the girl. Weatherspoon's originally from Texas, but that doesn't matter. She said it's still overwhelming to feel the appreciation from the city for all she did for the Liberty.
Take it from T-Spoon. She said the Knicks play a "fun brand of basketball." Leon deserves a lot of credit for that. He's assembled the perfect roster under Tom Thibodeau. Trading for Mikal Bridges was the cherry on top.
Weatherspoon has the Sky playing a fun brand of basketball as well. She was a superb hire by Chicago's front office. Maybe during the WNBA offseason, she'll catch a Knicks game at MSG. A former star point guard can watch another!