Top 3 best-case scenarios for highly anticipated New York Knicks season
A couple of months stand between the New York Knicks and their season-opener against the Celtics. The anticipation has been building since the Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges before the 2024 NBA Draft. There are high expectations for the retooled roster.
The 2023-24 season didn't end as hoped. The injuries became too much to overcome, and the Knicks flamed out in Game 7 of the second round against the Pacers. It was a tough ending to a season that seemed to have endless possibilities after the OG Anunoby trade.
As fun as the past two seasons were, the sky is the limit for New York entering 2024-25. The best is yet to come.
3 best-case scenarios for 2024-25 Knicks season
Julius Randle fits in well with new-look starting lineup
Julius Randle became extension-eligible on Aug. 3, but the two sides haven't agreed on a deal (at least not yet). The star forward could start the season without signing a new contract, which wouldn't mean he's on his way out. He has a $30.9 million player option for 2025-26 that he could decline to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
There have been many questions about Randle's fit and future in New York. He missed the second half of last season with a dislocated shoulder. You're mistaken if you think that the Knicks performed as well as they did because Randle was out. There's plenty of reason to believe that if Randle was healthy, New York would've advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Even though Randle is a three-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA player, he's undervalued. He's had his playoff shortcomings, but one happened on a bum ankle. The Knicks shouldn't cast him to the side, which is why Fred Katz of The Athletic has reported that there's been no indication the front office wants to trade him (subscription required).
The Brunson-Bridges-Anunoby-Randle-Robinson starting lineup has the potential to be one of the best starting lineups in the league. Brunson's made Randle better. Anunoby helps open the floor for Randle. It will be interesting to see how the starting five meshes together, but if Randle has the same mindset he had last season, he'll be fine.