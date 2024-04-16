When will Knicks star Jalen Brunson be named to an All-NBA Team?
Jalen Brunson will soon achieve another career milestone.
The NBA regular season is over. With the playoffs looming, there's been talk about which All-NBA Team New York Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson will make. He's a lock for one of the three teams.
Brunson will become the second Knick in as many seasons to earn All-Star and All-NBA honors. Julius Randle did so last season for the second time and could've done it again this season if it weren't for his dislocated shoulder on Jan. 27. He was named an All-Star reserve shortly after his injury.
Brunson will take over the spotlight this year, even though he shies away from praise. When the season's over, he more than deserves to celebrate his 2023-24 accomplishments.
When will Jalen Brunson be named to an All-NBA Team?
The league announces All-NBA Teams in May. Last year, it was May 10. Hopefully, when the teams are announced in 2024, the Knicks will still be competing in the playoffs.
Which All-NBA Team will Jalen Brunson make?
Brunson should make the All-NBA Second Team, but it depends on what the voters think. ESPN's Tim Bontemps revealed he voted for Brunson to make First Team, while JJ Redick said he voted for Brunson to make Second Team.
When's the last time a Knicks point guard made an All-NBA Team?
Brunson will be the first Knicks point guard to earn All-NBA honors since Clyde 'Walt' Frazier did so in 1975. It's been a long time since New York had a point guard as spectacular as Brunson. Frazier was named to an All-NBA Team six times.
Which former Knicks player has the most All-NBA selections?
Unsurprisingly, Patrick Ewing owns this title. The 1985 No. 1 pick finished his career with seven All-NBA selections.
Who votes for All-NBA Teams?
The All-NBA voting panel is made up of sportswriters and broadcasters.