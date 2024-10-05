When will Karl-Anthony Towns make his New York Knicks preseason debut?
The New York Knicks play basketball tomorrow. Read that again. It's only the preseason, but still. The start of the regular season is around the corner.
Knicks fans have a lot to look forward to. New York traded for Mikal Bridges over three months ago, but it feels like it's been an eternity. Bridges' debut has been overshadowed by the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. Last week, the Knicks traded for KAT. He practiced with the team for the first time at training camp on Thursday.
New York will travel to Charlotte for its first preseason game on Sunday. The Knicks will certainly be down one starter, as Mitchell Robinson will miss the first few months of the season. His absence is what motivated New York to trade for KAT.
When will Karl-Anthony Towns make his Knicks preseason debut?
It's unknown if Towns will play on Sunday, considering the trade didn't go through until a few days ago. The Knicks will host the Wizards in their second preseason game on Wednesday. There seems to be a good chance that KAT will play then if he doesn't play on Sunday.
Preseason typically isn't interesting, but New York's third preseason game will draw more attention than usual because of the trade. The Timberwolves will come to town next Sunday. It could be the first time that Towns faces his old team since the trade. KAT will return to Minnesota on Dec. 19, and the Timberwolves will play the Knicks at MSG on Jan. 17.
It will be important for Towns to get some preseason action in before New York's first game of the regular season on Oct. 22. He needs to form chemistry with his new teammates on the court. One major advantage of the trade happening before the season is that KAT has time to get up to speed. If the trade occurred midseason, it'd be a different story.
Many believe the Knicks' starting five will be Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, Hart, and Towns. However, Thibodeau could take a different approach and start McBride at the two, making Bridges the small forward and Anunoby the power forward. Preseason is the time to experiment with various lineups.
It will be surreal when Towns steps on the floor for the first time in a Knicks uniform, even though it'll only be the preseason. He has a lot of people to prove wrong.
UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to play in New York's first preseason game.