What would Knicks have to give up to land Karl-Anthony Towns in trade?
It's an offseason tale as old as time -- the New York Knicks and Karl-Anthony Towns. The CAA client will always be connected to the Knicks.
Towns averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game this past season, shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from three. He and the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. Minnesota took down Denver in the second round. Anthony Edwards was one of the most electric players in the postseason.
So, why would the Timberwolves think about trading KAT? No reports have surfaced about Minnesota listening to offers for the 28-year-old. To avoid the nightmare that is the second tax apron, Tim Connelly could offload Towns this summer. If so, would New York be seriously interested?
According to CP "The Fanchise" of Knicks Fan TV, New York is still interested in a trade for KAT.
What do Knicks have left to offer Timberwolves in a Karl-Anthony Towns trade?
New York sent a haul to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges, but the Knicks could still make an offer for Towns.
In 2022, KAT signed a four-year, $224 million extension. He's signed through 2026-27 and has a $61 million player option in 2027-28. He'll make $49.2 million in 2024-25, $53.1 million in 2025-26, and $57 million in 2026-27. That's quite the contract to take on under the collective bargaining agreement that punishes first and second tax apron teams.
Julius Randle would undoubtedly be on his way out in a Towns trade. The Knicks would have to add more salary, meaning Mitchell Robinson ($14.3 million), Josh Hart ($18.1 million), or Donte DiVincenzo ($11.4 million) would be gone, too. New York has the picks to make a deal work.
Should the Knicks seriously consider a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns?
New York will always have some interest in Towns, so the above report isn't surprising. However, what would be surprising is if the front office is seriously considering a trade. Keeping Randle instead of trading for KAT is an easy choice.
Including Robinson in a deal wouldn't make sense, either. The Timberwolves don't need him. The Knicks are already thin in their frontcourt, so losing Robinson and Randle would be too tough of a blow. Towns can play the four or five, but he can't play both simultaneously.
A trade would also require New York to dig deeper into its available assets. The Knicks would be better off meeting the Jazz's high price for Walker Kessler rather than sending another chunk of picks to the Timberwolves.
Keep KAT in Minnesota, please.