What could OG Anunoby's new injury designation mean for Knicks' playoff hopes?
OG Anunoby's listed as out with right elbow tendinopathy.
After missing a month and a half, OG Anunoby returned to the New York Knicks' lineup for only a few games before he was sidelined again. New York labeled the injury as elbow inflammation, but it's since changed.
Nearly three weeks passed without much information reported on Anunoby's status, but ahead of Tuesday's game in Miami, the Knicks listed the wing as out with right elbow tendinopathy. New York didn't specify which tendon is inflamed.
There's no timetable for his return. Maybe Anunoby will be back in time for the playoffs, which will begin on April 20 after the Play-In Tournament. Maybe, and this is the worst-case scenario, he won't return at all.
New York Post's Stefan Bondy spoke with some surgeons who offered insight into Anunoby's injury. They stated that rest is the primary treatment if the outside tendon (tennis elbow) is affected.
"If those don’t work, a cortisone or PRP injection could be the next step, the surgeons said.- Stefan Bondy, via New York Post
The Knicks haven’t revealed whether Anunoby received an injection."
Surgeons analyze OG Anunoby's elbow tendinopathy injury
Every Knicks fan has wondered whether Anunoby will return this season. Some have given up hope entirely. New York is 15-2 with Anunoby, and one of those losses was without Jalen Brunson. When Anunoby's on the floor, good things happen for New York.
Dr. Salil Gupta, a clinical assistant professor at NYU, spoke with The Post and offered his opinion on if Anunoby will return this season.
"That all really depends on his symptoms,” Gupta said. “So if it’s mild then you can play through it, as long as the pain isn’t getting worse it’s not a big deal. But sometimes it can be really painful. It can be painful where doing simple tasks like lifting a coffee cup can be intense pain. But then other activities like lifting and working out don’t hurt. So it really just depends on when and if you’re using the muscles that provoke pain."- Dr. Gupta, via NYP
The Knicks are vague about injuries, so there's no telling how severe Anunoby's injury is. It's severe enough to keep him sidelined for several weeks, which could be because he returned too early.
It seems like it would be a miracle if New York entered the postseason with Anunoby and Julius Randle, but it could happen. If the Knicks were without that duo, their chances of a deep run would take a significant dip.
The good news is that based on what the surgeons who spoke with The Post said, there seems to be a chance Anunoby could return. Maybe New York is playing it safe and keeping him sidelined until the postseason. The same goes for Randle. If that isn't the case, the 2024 playoffs will look much different than Knicks fans hoped.