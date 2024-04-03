2 Things Knicks fans should root for, 1 to root against to close season
And just like that, the regular season is almost over.
It seems like the 2023-24 season started yesterday, but then again, it feels like the season's gone on forever. There's been no shortage of entertainment (good and bad) for New York Knicks fans, from a shocking RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley trade to acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks at the deadline.
April could be a memorable month for the Knicks for several reasons. New York could secure another playoff series win, but hopefully, that isn't all the team can do.
Root for: Healthy Knicks in playoffs
At this point in the season, the Knicks being fully healthy seems more impossible than probable. Julius Randle hasn't played in over two months. OG Anunoby missed a month and a half and returned for only a few games before he was sidelined again with elbow inflammation. Mitchell Robinson missed 50 games after ankle surgery but then sprained his ankle when he returned. Luckily, he was back in the lineup on Tuesday.
If it isn't blatantly obvious, New York can't catch a break. If it isn't one thing, it's another. With the regular season rapidly approaching, the odds of the Knicks being healthy entering the postseason don't seem high. However, maybe New York is playing it safe and keeping Randle and Anunoby sidelined until the playoffs, when they're needed the most. Wishful thinking!
If the Knicks can get healthy (and stay healthy), they will be a force in the postseason. Unfortunately, that requires luck, and New York hasn't had much luck this season.