Villanova legend shares perfect response to Knicks naming Jalen Brunson captain
The New York Knicks' new captain is Jalen Brunson. A few weeks ago, he took a pay cut and signed a four-year, $156 million contract in an unprecedented move, making him even more beloved in NYC.
Brunson is a quiet, dominant leader. Leon Rose and the Knicks couldn't have picked a better point guard in 2022 when they signed him to a four-year deal. Remember how the majority of people reacted to that contract? The "overpay" quickly turned into a steal. He'll continue to be on one of the league's best deals after his current contract is up.
Congratulatory messages rolled in on social media after New York announced its captain. Josh Hart joined in on the fun as he so often does. Julius Randle and Mikal Bridges gave Brunson a shout-out on their Instagram stories. There isn't (or shouldn't be) one person who disapproves of the honor.
Unsurprisingly, Brunson's college coach is all-in on the point guard being captain. Jay Wright spoke to NJ Advance Media and said the role is one that the star will take seriously.
Jay Wright says Jalen Brunson will "gladly" pass captain title one on day
Brunson shies away from recognition. In his postgame interviews, he shifts the attention to his teammates. He's elevated New York to a different level, but he'll never credit himself for it, making him a great teammate and leader.
As Wright said, captain is a title Brunson will cherish and take seriously. Patrick Ewing, Bernard King, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, and Dick McGuire are a few Knicks legends who also held the title. Even though Brunson deserves to have his name alongside those greats, it must be surreal.
It says a lot about Brunson that he'll be willing to pass the title on to the right player one day. Knowing him, he'll probably say the next in line deserves the title more than he ever did.
Hopefully, Wright will see Brunson in action at a few games at MSG next season. After all, he has yet another reason (Mikal Bridges) to root for the Knicks!