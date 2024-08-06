Social media buzzing after Knicks name Jalen Brunson 36th captain in history
On Tuesday morning, the New York Knicks made an important announcement about Jalen Brunson. For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Knicks have a captain.
A few weeks ago, Brunson took a massive pay cut and signed a four-year, $156 million extension. The point guard taking less money is key to the Knicks avoiding the dreadful second tax apron. The collective bargaining agreement harshly penalizes teams, but thanks to Brunson, New York has more financial flexibility.
In the 27-year-old's first two seasons with the Knicks, he has far exceeded expectations. He led the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, earned his first All-Star honor, and made the All-NBA Second Team. Brunson's New York resume isn't bad for a second-round pick.
It's no surprise that the Knicks gave Brunson the captain honor.
Knicks Twitter reacts to Jalen Brunson earning captain honor
The tweet of the day goes to Josh Hart. You know he wouldn't let the news pass without being unserious.
Knicks superfan Ben Stiller also supports Captain Brunson!
Brooke Rose, Leon Rose's daughter, shared an old picture of her and Brunson on her Instagram story.
Remember when Brunson arrived in New York and said he isn't a savior? It turns out that he lied.
Even the infamous NBA Paint account got in on the fun and created a picture with Brunson, Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Mikal Bridges.
Brunson probably doesn't like the attention he's receiving on social media, but he deserves it. His first tweet acknowledging the honor will probably be about Hart's salute. Expect to see a quote tweet about that.
In less than two months, New York will have Media Day and head to Charleston for training camp. After that, preseason basketball will start. In two and a half months, the regular season will begin. Soon enough, the NBA will drop every team's schedule. The anticipation of seeing Brunson and Co. back on the court is building!