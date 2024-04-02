Is Tyler Herro playing tonight? Latest injury update for Knicks vs Heat April 2
The Knicks are in Miami.
The No. 4 New York Knicks are in Miami to face the No. 7 Heat, a half-game back from the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami won its previous two games, while New York lost its last two games in heartbreaking fashion.
Like the Knicks, the Heat have been dealing with a couple of injuries. The last time New York played Miami (Jan. 27), Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder, and OG Anunoby hurt his elbow. Randle has yet to make his return to the lineup. Anunoby returned for a few games, but elbow inflammation has kept him sidelined for the past seven games.
Tyler Herro hasn't played since Feb. 23, and when he'll return is still unknown. He's been dealing with right foot tendonitis. Before getting hurt, Herro averaged a career-high 20.8 points per game on 43.7% shooting from the field and 39.9% from deep. Heat fans hope he'll be back in time for the playoffs, as he missed the majority of last year's NBA Finals run.
Tyler Herro's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Tyler Herro (foot) is out.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Heat
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Heat
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is questionable. OG Anunoby (elbow) and Julius Randle (shoulder) are out.
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available.
Heat injury report
Caleb Martin (ankle), Nikola Jovic (knee), Duncan Robinson (left facet), and Terry Rozier (knee) are probable. Tyler Herro (foot) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Miami: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Nikola Jovic, Bam Adebayo
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will return to MSG before going on a four-game road trip.
April 4 vs. Sacramento
April 5 at Chicago
April 7 at Milwaukee
April 9 at Chicago
April 11 at Boston