Josh Hart's postgame comment causes Knicks fans to spiral over injured players
The Knicks are without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.
The New York Knicks' last two games went down to the wire, and the team came up short in both. New York is the No. 4 team in the East with a one-game lead over No. 5 Orlando, so it's not as if the Knicks are in a bad position. What will put them in a bad position is if Julius Randle and OG Anunoby aren't ready in time for the playoffs.
Randle dislocated his shoulder on Jan. 27 against the Heat. Anunoby injured his elbow in the same game and underwent surgery in February. Anunoby has since returned to the lineup but has missed the past seven games with elbow inflammation, and he hasn't taken contact. There's no timetable for his or Randle's return.
After New York's 113-112 loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday, Josh Hart offered his perspective on the team's injured players. While what he said made sense, it caused fans to worry even more.
Josh Hart's insight on Randle and Anunoby gives Knicks fans another reason to worry
Hart noted he isn't part of any medical conversations, but there's a chance he knows something about Randle and Anunoby that the organization hasn't made public. The Knicks aren't transparent about injuries, so there's no telling what's happening.
Before the game, Tom Thibodeau was asked about Anunoby and whether he'd return. Like Hart, his response wasn't reassuring.
Thibodeau doesn't have control over the medical staff. If it were up to him, Anunoby and Randle would be on the floor. All he can do is coach who's out there. The same goes for Hart. As nice as having those two back would be, there's no reason to focus on what might happen.
New York will play its final game of the 2023-24 regular season in exactly two weeks. If the Knicks can stay in the top six, they'll have a week off before the playoffs start. There's still time for Randle and Anunoby to return before the postseason, but time isn't on New York's side.