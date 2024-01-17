Top 3 guards Knicks should target in potential Quentin Grimes trade
The Knicks are reportedly open to trading Quentin Grimes before the deadline.
1. Malcolm Brogdon
Malcolm Brogdon's name has popped up the most out of all the players linked to the Knicks in the past few weeks. He won the Sixth Man of the Year award over Quickley last year and could be the one to replace him.
Brogdon is on a lowly Trail Blazers team and could very well be moved to a contender/potential contender by Feb. 8. Similar to Charlotte, Portland could covet Grimes in its rebuild after the Damian Lillard trade over the summer.
Brogdon's the ideal player New York is after. He's set to make $22.5 million in 2024-25 before hitting unrestricted free agency. The Trail Blazers should definitely look to move on from him now so that they can get something of value in return.
The 31-year-old's averaging 14.7 points and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the field and 41.3% from three. He's started in only 16 games because Portland is prioritizing its young talent.
Brogdon would be the most natural fit off the bench for the Knicks. He'll most likely be traded in the next few weeks, and New York could be his landing spot.