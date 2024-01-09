Grade the Trade: Knicks add key veteran scorer to bench in mock proposal
Is this a deal the Knicks should consider?
The New York Knicks have been linked to so many players in recent weeks that keeping up has been challenging. That happens when the trade deadline is weeks away, and the Knicks are, well, the Knicks.
New York included Immanuel Quickley in the trade for OG Anunoby, which has led to bad (and good) stretches from the second unit. If the front office wants to add another scorer to the bench, it's a move that can easily be made between now and Feb. 8.
Malcolm Brogdon is a player who has come up. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Celtics, where he ironically finished as Sixth Man of the Year, beating out Quickley. Brogdon was sent to Portland in the trade for Jrue Holiday. Considering the Trail Blazers are the second-worst team in the West, the veteran guard could be moved in the coming weeks.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a Knicks-Trail Blazers trade that would send Brogdon to New York.
Grade the Knicks-Blazers Trade: Mock proposal sends Malcolm Brogdon to New York
At first glance, this wouldn't be a bad deal for New York to make. Brogdon is averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 43.8% from the field and 41.3% from three. Evan Fournier has been a non-factor for the Knicks since November 2022, and Brogdon would easily be an upgrade over the current Knicks guard.
This move would allow New York to keep hold of its four unprotected first-round picks, giving up only a protected first-round pick (that won't convey this year) and a second-round pick. There's a good chance that Portland would ask for more.
Interestingly enough, the Knicks' holdup would likely be the inclusion of Fournier. The reason he's been sitting on the bench for so long is because his salary could be a big help in New York landing a star. Would the front office be willing to lose him for a bench player? Considering they have yet to trade him, it seems unlikely. Then again, you never know.
Brogdon would be a good piece to have, and he's even a player who could slide into the starting lineup when needed. If the price is right, he's someone the Knicks should pursue, but the question is if this particular mock trade is one Leon Rose and Co. (and Joe Cronin) would proceed with.
Grade: B-