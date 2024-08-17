Top 3 best-case scenarios for highly anticipated New York Knicks season
No major injuries
This one will take pure luck. It's impossible to avoid injuries in an 82-game regular season. The best the Knicks can hope for is a season without a significant injury. Last year, two starters (Randle and Robinson) missed substantial chunks of time, and Anunoby had minor elbow surgery. The wing injured his hamstring in the postseason. The injuries didn't stop.
Robinson and Anunoby have concerning injury histories. If Robinson gets hurt, Precious Achiuwa will likely be the starting center and Jericho Sims will be bumped into the rotation. As impactful as Achiuwa was after last year's trade, that's not an ideal scenario. Robinson played a career-high 72 games in 2021-22. If he stays in the 60-game range, the Knicks should be pleased.
New York went 26-5 with Anunoby in the lineup last season. His impact on both ends of the floor is why the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors for him. When he's out, his void is too big to fill.
Anunoby played in a career-high 74 games as a rookie. Hitting that number might be too much to ask for, but New York will be lethal if he comes close to the 67 games he played in 2022-23. Hopefully, he's as healthy as possible entering the playoffs.
The injury bug attacked the Knicks last season, so hopefully, a lot of time will pass before it visits New York again.