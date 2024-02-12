Theo Pinson says what people like Kenny Smith refuse to believe about Knicks
Theo Pinson is a Knicks believer!
Theo Pinson gets it. The former New York Knicks fan favorite has been vocal about his support for this season's squad, and he's continued to talk them up.
The Knicks continue to be critiqued for what they don't have rather than what they do have. Yes, Jalen Brunson is short. No, New York doesn't have a typical superstar on its roster. Has either of those things stopped the Knicks from being a top team in the East? No.
In December, Kenny Smith said that New York always has the second-best player on the floor (which is false). Last week, Smith questioned the Knicks' ability to have two players that can "play at the level" of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the playoffs. He threw Donovan Mitchell's name into the mix, along with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Even Erica Brunson, Jalen's young sister, called Smith out for moving the goal posts.
Tatum and Brown have had their issues in the playoffs, Brunson outplayed Mitchell in the postseason last year, and Maxey and Embiid haven't made any noise in the playoffs. Smith is a former Knick himself, so it shouldn't be tough to admit that New York is a real threat to teams like Boston, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, but it is for him.
As for Pinson, he knows what the Knicks have.
Former Knicks fan favorite Theo Pinson says he believes in New York
Smith isn't obligated to say that the Knicks are making it to the Eastern Conference Finals, much less the NBA Finals. It's still bizarre that, as a commentator, he's refusing to see what's in front of his face.
Brunson is a real threat in the playoffs, dating back to his time with the Mavericks. Randle has struggled in his two postseason appearances, but he'll have a better team around him in 2024 than he has before. Hopefully, his shoulder injury won't bother him when he can return.
It's actually a good thing that the Knicks have people like Smith doubting them. It'd feel weird if there was a positive spotlight on New York. Brunson operates best when people overlook him anyway. Look no further than the 2022 offseason as proof.
Fans applaud Pinson for what he's said about their favorite team because it's positive, but that isn't the only reason. Pinson takes the Knicks for what they are, while Smith is too focused on what they're not. The latter's takes haven't stopped a healthy New York squad from winning games, which is what matters in the end.