The Athletic poll further solidifies move Knicks will make this summer
Tom Thibodeau is one of three New York Knicks who could sign extensions this summer, as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle will be eligible. All three were instrumental to the team's success in 2023-24, including Randle, who missed half the season with a dislocated shoulder.
Between that trio, most fans would love to see Brunson sign an extension this summer the most, not just because it'd be at a significant discount. He's quickly become one of the most beloved New York sports figures, competing with Aaron Judge. Even though they (barely) survived without him pre-2022 offseason, fans don't want to know a world without Brunson as a Knick.
It turns out that at least for the foreseeable future, fans won't know a world without Thibs as head coach. As much as New York would love to extend Brunson (and maybe even Randle) this offseason, there's no guarantee either will sign a new deal. Thibodeau will.
Shams Charania reported that the 66-year-old could make $10 million annually and that both sides are motivated to agree to an extension. Based on an anonymous survey conducted by The Athletic, there's a slim chance that not only will the Knicks not extend Thibs, but that it'll come at a solid price.
Tom Thibodeau is expected to sign Knicks extension this summer
The Athletic polled eight people who work in NBA front offices (excluding New York) about Thibodeau's future (subscription required). Every front office official said they'd extend the head coach; one even said they'd do so at $13.3 million annually.
"The sweet spot for Thibodeau was $12 million a year. Three respondents submitted $48 million over four years. Another said the same, though added he would place a team option on the final season. One person said $36 million over three years, straight up. Another said three for $33 million with bonuses to take it up to $12 million annually."- Fred Katz, The Athletic
As Fred Katz mentioned, Thibs has completely transformed from his position less than two years ago. He was on the cusp of possibly being fired, so he changed the rotation, which changed the trajectory of his coaching career.
The 2023-24 Knicks epitomized Thibodeau, which is what made them so special. Josh Hart is Thibs' dream player. The head coach is so essential to the organization that players who could be added to the roster this offseason must pass the Thibs test. He's helped transform the culture.
There are several different paths New York could take this summer, but one thing is for sure: Thibodeau will sign an extension.