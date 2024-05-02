Suns owner Mat Ishbia throws cold water on Knicks-Devin Booker trade speculation
Ishbia wants Booker to be a Sun for life.
The New York Knicks aren't thinking about Devin Booker. Instead, the Knicks are thinking about closing out their first-round series against the Sixers on the road. Sure, the front office has already given some thought to possible offseason moves, but that isn't the priority right now.
However, because New York still possesses its chest of draft assets, the offseason speculation already started. After the Timberwolves swept the Suns, Stephen A. Smith said he heard that Devin Booker wanted to be traded to the Knicks.
Not only did Booker's camp deny that the guard wants to be in New York, but Suns owner Mat Ishbia said the guard will be the face of the franchise until he retires.
Of course, that could change. Anything can happen in the NBA, but for now, it seems as if Booker isn't going anywhere. He could always request a trade, but even then, there's no guarantee he'd end up in New York.
Suns owner says Devin Booker will be "face of franchise" until he retires
Booker signed a four-year, $221 million extension that will start next season. He'll make $49.4 million in 2024-25 and $61.2 million in 2027-28, the final season of his contract. He won't be an unrestricted free agent until he's 31.
The Knicks would have to give up a lot to get Booker. Julius Randle would undoubtedly be on his way out, and New York would lose a big chunk of its assets. A trade for a star is always risky, but it would especially be risky if the Knicks acquired Booker and his contract.
Who knows what the offseason will bring? The NBA isn't referred to as a reality show for nothing. Maybe Booker does want out, even though it's likelier that he's content staying with the team that drafted him and signed him to a supermax in 2022. The Suns don't have flexibility, so their only real solution is to run it back next season with Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal.
Another failed playoff run could ignite the Knicks rumors again, but there doesn't seem to be much there for now.