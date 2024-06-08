Sports media personality offers terrible Knicks-Dan Hurley take amid Lakers search
Two of the most storied NBA organizations -- the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers -- are at opposite ends of the head coach spectrum. New York is expected to extend Tom Thibodeau this summer, while LA will soon be on its third head coach since Thibs was hired in 2020.
After Shams Charnia's report, all signs pointed toward JJ Redick taking the Lakers job. The former sharpshooter is working his first NBA Finals with ESPN, so many thought the hiring would come after the season. Instead, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski swooped in and reported that LA is preparing to offer UConn's Dan Hurley "a massive, long-term contract offer."
On Friday, Hurley met with the Lakers. Wojnarowski reported that LA wants to close the deal this weekend, meaning the Lakers could have their next head coach by Monday morning.
While Hurley weighs the pros and cons of staying with the Huskies or taking his first NBA head coaching job, Colin Cowherd offered his take on the situation.
Cowherd says Dan Hurley should wait until Knicks job opens
Hurley has repeatedly said he wants to coach in the NBA one day. The most prominent head coaching gig is available, and the organization wants to offer him millions upon millions of dollars to take it. The Lakers haven't had much luck with head coaches in recent seasons, but there's no guarantee Hurley will have an opportunity like this again.
Why would he wait around for New York to part ways with Thibodeau? The 66-year-old isn't going anywhere anytime soon. When it comes time for the Knicks to find a new head coach, there's the possibility Leon Rose won't be interested in Hurley.
Hurley and his wife might be from Jersey, but sunny LA isn't a bad place to be. Neither is New York, but the difference is that Hurley doesn't have an offer from the Knicks on the table. Staying in UConn hasn't been ruled out, but let's not pretend that the Lakers job isn't enticing.