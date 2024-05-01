Sixers resort to extreme measure to try to keep Knicks fans out of Philadelphia
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
New York Knicks fans are everywhere. When the Knicks visit, opposing arenas sound like MSG. This past season, there were far more New York fans than Charlotte fans at Spectrum Center. That's how it goes.
Knicks fans were thrilled when the Sixers beat the Heat to secure the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Why? Because Philadelphia is a short Amtrak ride away from New York. Fans took over Wells Fargo Center in Games 3 and 4, so much so that Sixers ownership is desperately trying to ensure that more Philly fans will be in the building for Game 6 on Thursday.
It's a nice gesture to distribute the 2,000 tickets among first responders, healthcare workers, and others, but it's also desperate. The Sixers are trying to buy homecourt advantage. It's the playoffs. For a passionate sports city, Philadelphia fans have let the Sixers down. Even Joel Embiid pointed it out.
Sixers owners buy 2,000 tickets to try to keep Knicks fans out
You can bet that New York fans will still flood Philadelphia. If the Knicks win Game 6, they'll advance to the second round. What fan wouldn't want to be there for that?
It helps that tickets at Wells Fargo Center are significantly less expensive than those at MSG. On StubHub, the cheapest price for one ticket (without fees) is around $147. To get into Game 7 (if there is one), the "cheapest" price for one ticket (without fees) is around $530. It's more cost-effective to buy a game and train ticket to watch the Knicks play in Philly.
Even though the Sixers are trying to keep Knicks fans out, don't be surprised if New York takes over the arena again. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, which gives fans extra time to make their way to Philly. It also gives fans more time to partake in pre-game activities, meaning the crowd will likely be the rowdiest it's been.
If the Sixers thought Knicks fans were overwhelming on Sunday, just wait!