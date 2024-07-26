Rokas Jokubaitis' new contract structure keeps Knicks (and NBA) in mind
New York Knicks fans closely monitored Lithuania's performance in the Olympic qualifying tournament for one main reason: Lithuania's failure to secure a spot in Paris meant Rokas Jokubaitis might represent the Knicks at Summer League in Las Vegas.
Lithuania came up short, and it was confirmed that Jokubaitis would return to Nevada for the first time since New York selected him in 2021. The Knicks' 2024 second-round pick, Tyler Kolek, stole the show, but Jokubaitis did well.
After the draft-and-stash pick shot 7-for-7 from the field against the Kings, he said, "With years of experience, maturity I have from Europe, I think I'm ready. And I would like to come here." With no room for Jokubaitis on the roster (especially after signing Cam Payne), the 23-year-old signed a new deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv.
Stefan Bondy reports Rokas Jokubaitis' new contract contains NBA outs
Jokubaitis' joining Maccabi Tel Aviv doesn't mean his NBA dream will never come true. Even though the Knicks don't need him right now, that could change. Or, New York could include his rights in a trade with another team.
Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that Jokubaitis' new deal includes NBA outs (subscription required) every summer (including 2024) until August 1. If the Knicks (or another team) call at the right time, the guard could make his anticipated NBA debut.
Who knows -- maybe Jokubaitis would've already signed an NBA deal this time next year. If it weren't for Kolek, who looked more like a veteran than a rookie at Summer League, maybe New York would've strongly considered bringing Jokubaitis to NYC before the 2024-25 season. Kolek impressed the Knicks in his pre-draft workouts, and their decision to trade up for him in the second round is yet another wise move from the front office.
Fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Jokubaitis play for the Knicks in a non-Summer League contest (if that ever happens). Hopefully, things go well for him with his new club!