Rokas Jokubaitis in talks to join new club after Knicks Summer League stint
The biggest surprise of Summer League for New York Knicks fans was Rokas Jokubaitis. The team's 2021 draft-and-stash pick was in Las Vegas after Lithuania failed to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was the first time since 2021 he represented the Knicks.
Jokubaitis averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 57.1% from the field and 50% from three.
After Jokubaitis' best Vegas performance against the Kings, in which he shot 7-of-7 from the field, he said he's ready to play in the NBA.
"With years of maturity, experience I have from Europe, I think I’m ready,” Jokubaitis said. “And I would like to come here."- Rokas Jokubaitis, via NYP
Unfortunately for Jokubaitis, he was outplayed by rookie Tyler Kolek, the second-round pick. SNY's Ian Begley reported that Kolek is before Cam Payne on the depth chart. There's been no mention of a Jokubaitis contract from the Knicks.
Although the 23-year-old Lithuanian guard wants to play in the United States, his camp is reportedly in "advanced talks" to join Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.
Knicks draft-and-stash pick Rokas Jokubaitis in talks to join Maccabi Tel Aviv
Jokubaitis played the last three seasons with Barcelona in Spain. He's under contract with the club for another season, but even before Summer League, there were rumors that the guard and Barcelona would part ways. In Vegas, Jokubaitis said he was in talks to rejoin Zalgiris in Lithuania but wasn't "very near to signing."
Hoops Rumor's Arthur Hill reported that Maccabi Tel Aviv is also eyeing former NBA player Daryl Macon.
"If he signs with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Jokubaitis will join former NBA guard Jordan Loyd, who played 12 games for Toronto during the 2018/19 season. According to Maggi, the team is also hoping to sign Daryl Macon, who had brief NBA stops with Dallas and Miami."- Arthur Hill, Hoops Rumors
Hopefully, everything works out well for Jokubaitis as he continues his playing career.