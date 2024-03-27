Are RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley playing tonight? Latest Knicks-Raptors updates for March 27
The Knicks are in Toronto.
The shorthanded New York Knicks are fresh off a 124-99 win over the shorthanded Pistons. Next up are the shorthanded Raptors. It's that time of year in the NBA when teams out of Play-In Tournament range start to slowly give up.
New York will be in Toronto, marking the team's first time in Canada since the OG Anunoby trade for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Unfortunately, those three players (and more) won't be active.
RJ Barrett's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
RJ Barrett (personal/conditioning) is out. He last played on March 11. Barrett spent time away from the team to be with his family after the death of his brother.
Immanuel Quickley's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Immanuel Quickley (personal/conditioning) is out. He last played on March 17. Quickley spent time away from the team to be with his family after the death of his uncle.
OG Anunoby's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors
OG Anunoby (elbow) is out.
Mitchell Robinson's status for tonight's game vs. Raptors
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is out. He's expected to return soon, but first needs to be cleared by the medical staff.
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available.
Knicks injury report
Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Alec Burks (shoulder) are questionable. Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are out.
UPDATE: Mitchell Robinson is available. Alec Burks is out.
Raptors injury report
RJ Barrett (personal/conditioning), Immanuel Quickley (personal/conditioning), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (hand), Chris Boucher (knee), Jontay Porter (NBA investigation), and D.J. Carton (ankle) are out.
Projected starting lineups for tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, Isaiah Hartenstein
Toronto: Javon Freeman-Liberty, Gradey Dick, Gary Trent Jr., Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk
New York's next five opponents
The Knicks will stay on the road for one more game before returning to MSG to host one of the top teams in the West.
March 29 at San Antonio
March 31 vs. Oklahoma City
April 2 at Miami
April 4 vs. Sacramento
April 5 at Chicago