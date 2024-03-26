Josh Hart flames Pistons head coach Monty Williams for salty Knicks take
Monty Williams doesn't know what accountability means.
Pistons fans haven't ridden many highs (if any) this season. The lows have been too low, like when Detroit lost 28 straight games, setting the record for the longest losing streak in a single season. The Pistons weren't supposed to be good, but they also weren't supposed to be this bad.
On Monday, Detroit added another chapter to its 2023-24 forgettable book with a 124-99 loss to the New York Knicks. The Pistons started Jaden Ivey, Marcus Sasser, Troy Brown Jr., Tosan Evbuomwan, and James Wiseman, which should've told you all you needed to know.
Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with a game-high 40 points on 14-23 shooting from the field and 11-of-20 shooting from three. His 11 made three-pointers set a new franchise record.
After the game, Monty Williams made it known that he didn't appreciate that DiVincenzo played 41 minutes to set the record in the final few minutes of the game.
Entering the fourth quarter, the Knicks held a 95-66 lead. Some coaches would've sat their starters for the entire quarter, but Williams must not know Tom Thibodeau. Williams acted like Thibodeau did it to spite him, but maybe Williams simply needed someone to direct his anger at in what's been a terrible first season as Detroit's head coach.
Josh Hart claps back at Monty Williams after he took a shot at the Knicks
If you thought Josh Hart would be made aware of what Williams said and not respond, think again. It's Josh Hart.
Hart has a point. This is the NBA, not recreational league basketball. It isn't Williams' problem that DiVincenzo played 41 minutes in a blowout win. His problem was trying to figure out a way to get his guys to stop DiVincenzo, and he couldn't.
Williams doesn't like to take accountability. Detroit fans have been tired of Williams, and he's still in the first year of his six-year, $78.5 million contract.
Don't worry, Pistons fans. At least the regular season is almost over!