Recent report fuels fire about rival New York Knicks star playing for Nets
The New York Knicks and Nets won the 'Most Unexpected Trade of the NBA Offseason' award when Mikal Bridges switched NYC teams. He'll make his long-awaited Knicks debut in a few short weeks.
The trade signaled that Brooklyn is entering a rebuild period that allowed the organization to recoup draft assets. The Nets aren't expected to be in the rebuilding phase for long. It wouldn't be surprising if the front office has its eye on a few stars it could trade for or sign. Jimmy Butler should be at the top of that list.
There have been rumors about Butler's future all summer. He's eligible for an extension, but that's not Miami's priority. It's not Butler's, either. Shams Charnia of The Athletic reported in late June that Butler will play out the 2024-25 season and decline his player option next summer to be an unrestricted free agent (subscription required).
The Nets aren't the only team monitoring Butler's future, but they have an advantage. New York Post's Brian Lewis reported that the soon-to-be 35-year-old is "fond" of Brooklyn (subscription required).
"Butler isn't just open to Brooklyn, but fond of it, sources told The Post. Now, he's not a Net and he might never get close to becoming one. But to dismiss the possibility out of hand is foolish."
Rival Knicks star Jimmy Butler reportedly fond of Nets organization
Butler led the Heat to the NBA Finals a little over a year ago. Shortly after losing to Denver, it seemed like Miami would finally get a second star to pair alongside Butler when Damian Lillard requested a trade to the Heat. The saga lasted all summer. The Trail Blazers sent Lillard to the Bucks instead.
Donovan Mitchell was on Brooklyn's radar but signed an extension with Cleveland this summer. The Nets could be gearing up to make a run at Butler.
He's still a top player in the league when healthy, even when he turns his game down a few notches in the regular season. Is he the player who could finally win Brooklyn's first championship? No. The East is too stacked, and Butler will likely play only a few more seasons before retiring.
If the Nets sign Butler (or trade for him before next summer), it will be interesting for several reasons. Not only will New York's closest rival add its first true star since trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but it'd mean Miami would lose its best player. The Heat have a habit of striking out on stars, so it could be hard for the organization to replace Butler.
Expect rumors about his future to ramp up even more so when the season begins, especially if Miami goes on a skid.