Rating 4 potential Knicks midseason trade options named by The Athletic
The 2024-25 season won't start for a couple more months, but there is already a lot of speculation about what teams will do before the February trade deadline. Per usual, the New York Knicks are one of the most talked about teams.
After losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Thunder in free agency, the Knicks waited a few weeks to re-sign Precious Achiuwa. Before doing so, New York explored a few trade options. The right deal didn't emerge, so the front office brought back a familiar face.
Achiuwa is on a one-year, $6 million deal. He won't be trade-eligible until Dec. 15, which would give the Knicks plenty of time to trade him before the deadline if they want to.
In a piece for The Athletic, Fred Katz and John Hollinger discussed New York's current state, including potential center trade options (subscription required). Hollinger wrote that if teams struggle, they could decide to move on from key players. He named four big men who could hit the trade market.
If the Knicks want to boost their frontcourt depth before what will hopefully be a long playoff run, which players named by Hollinger should they consider?
4 Potential centers the Knicks could acquire in a midseason trade
4. Robert Williams III
This isn't the first time Robert Williams III's name has popped up regarding New York. He's on one of the worst teams in the West, so a midseason trade would make sense. Will Williams make it to February, though?
Unfortunately for the 26-year-old, his career has been plagued by injuries. After the Celtics traded him to the Trail Blazers last summer as part of the Jrue Holiday deal, Williams played in only six games before he sustained a patellar dislocation.
His career-high in games played is 61 (2021-22). Outside of that, he hasn't played more than 52 games (2020-21). In the past two seasons, Williams played a combined 41 games.
There's enough concerns about Mitchell Robinson's injury history for the Knicks to trade for Williams. Even if the Portland big man stays healthy for the first half of the season, there's no guarantee he'll stay that way for a postseason run.
Rating: 2/10
3. Draymond Green
If the Warriors start the season on the wrong foot (and they very well could), maybe the front office will shop Draymond Green.
The only reason he's rated above Williams is because of the former's injury history. At least Green has an impressive playoff resume. Injuries aren't a big concern with the four-time champion, but his temper is. He missed 17 games last season for two separate suspensions.
If it were a few years ago, the Knicks might have seriously considered Draymond. He'll turn 35 toward the end of the 2024-25 season, and his production has declined. If New York traded for him and it didn't work out, it'd be challenging to trade him. Draymond's not worth the headache.
Rating: 3/10
2. Larry Nance Jr.
The Pelicans traded Larry Nance Jr. to the Hawks this offseason as part of the Dejounte Murray deal. He's entering the final season of his two-year contract with New Orleans and will make $11.2 million in 2024-25.
Nance averaged 5.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game last season, shooting 57.3% from the field and 41.5% from three on 1.1 attempts. He hasn't been a regular starter since 2020-21, when he started 27 of the 35 games he played in Cleveland.
The 31-year-old wouldn't be a bad backup option, but sending Achiuwa to the Hawks in a deal wouldn't be enough. The Knicks have a $5.2 taxpayer midlevel exception they could use to sign a player, who could be thrown into a deal with Achiuwa before the deadline.
New York inquired about a Clint Capela trade this summer, and maybe the front office will contact the Hawks again during the season about Nance.
Rating: 5/10
1. Jusuf Nurkic
It's ironic that Draymond and Jusuf Nurkic are on this list, as they don't exactly have the best relationship.
Anyway, Nurkic wrapped up his first full season with the Suns, averaging 10.9 points and 11 rebounds per game. He has two full seasons left on his four-year contract with the Trail Blazers. He'll make $18.1 million in 2024-25 and $19.4 million the season after. His salary would make a trade challenging.
Nurkic's playoff shortcomings aren't his fault alone, but they could be a red flag for New York. He has never advanced past the first round, and his .150 winning percentage in the playoffs is the worst of any player who has played in 20 games.
Even as the highest-rated option on this list, the 29-year-old shouldn't be a top priority for the Knicks.
Rating: 6/10