Grade the Trade: Knicks acquire polarizing NBA champion in mock proposal
A month after losing Isaiah Hartenstein, the New York Knicks re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, $6 million deal. The signing hasn't ended the trade speculation, though.
Achiuwa isn't a traditional center, but that didn't stop New York from bringing him back. He stepped up in the second half of last season when the injuries piled up. He's only six-foot-eight but is familiar with Tom Thibodeau's system and plays hard.
If the first half of the season proves that the Knicks need to go all-in on another center as they prepare for the playoffs, Achiuwa could be traded. His "inflated" salary will help New York. As a team above the first tax apron, the Knicks can't take back more salary than they send out in a trade.
Will the Knicks trade Precious Achiuwa before the February deadline?
Several mock trades involving Achiuwa have floated around, including one involving a four-time NBA champion.
Golden State's dynasty is over. Klay Thompson left the Warriors this summer for the Mavericks in an expected (yet still surprising) move.
Steph Curry is still Steph Curry, but Golden State's future doesn't look bright. If the Warriors decide to trade another one of their key championship contributors before the deadline, should the Knicks be interested?