Ranking Knicks' top competition in the Eastern Conference next season
4. Indiana Pacers
There hasn't been a lot of talk about the Pacers this summer. Pascal Siakam signed a max extension to stay in Indiana after being traded there in the middle of last season. The Pacers didn't make a big splash, but they didn't need to.
We can talk all day about whether or not New York would've beat Indiana in the second round if the team was healthy. Luck was on the Pacers' side in the first and second round as they played injury-ridden teams, but that doesn't mean Indiana should be overlooked.
Luckily for the Knicks, they won't have to wait long to face the Pacers. New York's home-opener is against Indiana, so it'll be a good early test for a Knicks squad that hasn't forgotten how it felt to lose in Game 7 last season.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers
It took seven games for Cleveland to beat an inexperienced Orlando squad in the first round of the 2024 playoffs. The Cavaliers went on to lose 4-1 to the Celtics in the semifinals. Since then, Cleveland fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and hired Kenny Atkinson, who lured Johnnie Bryant from New York.
The Cavaliers extended Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. Mitchell's first two seasons in Ohio didn't go as hoped, but Cleveland could finally be a true threat in the playoffs.
As enjoyable as it was for New York to beat Cleveland in the first round of the 2023 postseason, a playoff series win wouldn't be as "easy" in 2025. Then again, the Knicks do have Mitchell Robinson.