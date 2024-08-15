Knicks Schedule: Chance to avenge playoff loss and 9 other must-watch dates
Friday, Oct. 25: Pacers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)
New York's home opener will be against the opposing team that last played at MSG. The Pacers overpowered a shorthanded Knicks squad in Game 7 of the semifinals. If you think Jalen Brunson and his teammates are over that, think again.
Indiana had a semi-quiet offseason compared to New York. A lot of talk has been about the Knicks, Celtics, and Sixers, but don't forget about the Pacers. New York can't fully get back at Indiana for its playoff loss, but a win on opening night would be a great way to start the season. It's always fun to beat Tyrese Haliburton.
Monday, Oct. 28: Cavaliers at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Johnnie Bryant will return to The Garden for the first time since leaving the Knicks to join Kenny Atkinson's staff in Cleveland. He reunited with Donovan Mitchell, who he spent time with in Utah.
Because the Knicks eliminated the Cavaliers in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, this matchup will have a little extra juice. New York was also linked to Mitchell for several years in trade rumors, but he no longer was a priority this past season. The Knicks realized they could win without trading for a big-name star.
Mitchell likes to show off at MSG, especially since he's a New York native, but the Knicks' defense could lock him up.
Friday, Nov. 8: Bucks at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Milwaukee disappointed the past two seasons, but as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Wisconsin, the Bucks will be a threat in the East. Damian Lillard is entering his second season in Milwaukee, so he should be much more comfortable than last season.
Don't be surprised if Donte DiVincenzo gets hot from deep in this matchup. There's something special about playing against your former team.