Ranking Knicks' top competition in the Eastern Conference next season
The New York Knicks finished No. 2 in the East last season with an injury-riddled roster. It wasn't easy, but securing that spot again next season will be even more challenging after an offseason where the conference improved.
Boston is considered the favorite to win the East after keeping its championship starting five and role players, but finishing at the top won't be a cakewalk for the Celtics. Their rivals will challenge them in ways they weren't in the postseason.
There is no guarantee that Boston will be the East's top team; there's no guarantee New York will finish in the top two again or even in the top three. A lot can happen in an 82-game season. Who is the Knicks' top competition in the conference?
5. Orlando Magic
The Magic quietly had one of the best offseasons in the league. They didn't make a blockbuster trade that dominated headlines, but they did sign two-time champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal. Orlando also re-signed Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, and Gary Harris. Franz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac signed extensions.
Paolo Banchero said that he not only thinks the Magic can finish in the top three of the conference, but he believes his team can win the East. While that might be a stretch, Orlando will be a threat. The playoff experience the Magic got last season will be valuable for their young players like Banchero.
Orlando started last season with a full head of steam. It will be interesting to see how the Magic's full season plays out. They finished No. 5 in the conference in 2023-24. It wouldn't be surprising if Orlando finished in the same spot next season, but it also wouldn't be surprising if the team finished a place higher.