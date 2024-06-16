Ranking key Knicks free agents by likelihood to return next season
The 2024 NBA free agency frenzy will begin in a matter of weeks. This year's FA class isn't stacked with popular names, as players have tried to take their destiny into their own hands with trade requests, but it'll still be entertaining.
The New York Knicks will have several players enter free agency, highlighted by OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein. If fans had it their way, both will be back in orange and blue next season. How might their fates (plus a few of their teammates' futures) play out?
Ranking key Knicks free agents by likelihood to return next season
5. Jericho Sims (team option)
Jericho Sims comes in at fifth because of his contract situation. If the Knicks don't pick up his $2 million club option next season, he'll enter free agency. If New York wants to keep him, the front office will pick up that option. If the front office doesn't, the assumption should be that the center will be on his way out.
Sims was the No. 58 pick in the 2021 draft. After the Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes this past season, Sims is one of the only homegrown players left on the roster. Unfortunately, he hasn't progressed like Miles McBride has, which is why the young guard propelled himself into Tom Thibodeau's rotation.
The 25-year-old has a limited skillset. He was leapfrogged by Precious Achiuwa in the depth chart after the Dec. 30 trade. If New York declines Sims' option, the front office could re-sign Achiuwa or draft a center with one of its picks. Center will be a position to watch this summer, as Isaiah Hartenstein could sign elsewhere.
Sims can outjump any other player in the gym, but that's not enough for him to stay with the Knicks.